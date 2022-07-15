Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declines By 62.0%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $504,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,867. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.