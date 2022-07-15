Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Declines By 71.7%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 4,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

