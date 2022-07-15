Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Drops By 83.3%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Resources Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPJY remained flat at $33.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Resources Power has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

China Resources Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

