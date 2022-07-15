Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rises By 300.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($210.00) to €156.00 ($156.00) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $109.65 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.01.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

See Also

