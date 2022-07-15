Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Declines By 81.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 44,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84. Carbon Streaming has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFSTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

