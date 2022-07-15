Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Declines By 60.3%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

Shares of BNCHF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,220. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

