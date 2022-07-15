Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Increases By 310.2%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 310.2% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AVAN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.94. 55,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,047. Avanti Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

