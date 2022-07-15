Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 240 ($2.85) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 392.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 473.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.40 ($7.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.16.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

In related news, insider Will Wilkins sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £75,759.30 ($90,103.83). Also, insider Antony Steels sold 93,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.69), for a total transaction of £367,353.78 ($436,909.82).

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.