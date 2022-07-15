Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,010,000 shares, a growth of 698.7% from the June 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

SHOP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 1,335,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,303,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 249.60 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Shopify by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

