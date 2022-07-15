Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shimano Stock Performance

SMNNY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 53,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,050. Shimano has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Shimano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.