Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.00 and last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 729648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.92.

The company has a market cap of C$16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

