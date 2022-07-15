Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMED. StockNews.com upgraded Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $164.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

