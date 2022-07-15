SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Shares Down 5.6%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBETGet Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01. 27,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 65,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBETGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

