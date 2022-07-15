SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Shares Down 5.6%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01. 27,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 65,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

