SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 1,578.4% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SGS Price Performance

SGSOY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get SGS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,407.50.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.