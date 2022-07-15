Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.19.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

