Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 35,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.65. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

