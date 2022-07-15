Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.66%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

