Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.29. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

LPI stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.