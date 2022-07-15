Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Avient Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avient in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

