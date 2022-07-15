Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.
Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $77.58. 91,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
