Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

STX stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

