Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 76.6% Over Last Week

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 74.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 76.6% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $17,537.89 and $15.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00136264 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,542,628 coins and its circulating supply is 22,742,628 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scrypta

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

