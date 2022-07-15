Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.17.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.