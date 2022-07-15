Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$64.00

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.17.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.