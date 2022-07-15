Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,582 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 15,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

