Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

