Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 116,053 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

