Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

