Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Reduced by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,845. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

