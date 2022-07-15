Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after buying an additional 590,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

