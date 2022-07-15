Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 499,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 411,324 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

