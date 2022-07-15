Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 65,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 920,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.28 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

