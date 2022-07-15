Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($165.00) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down €1.30 ($1.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €114.76 ($114.76). 908,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €122.13 and a 200 day moving average of €140.30. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($76.34).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

