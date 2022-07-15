Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 4%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

SISXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Savaria alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.