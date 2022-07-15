Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Up 286.8% in June

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a growth of 286.8% from the June 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.8 days.

Sandfire Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of SFRRF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Sandfire Resources has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

