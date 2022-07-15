Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

SSNLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

