Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,046. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $195.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,321,434. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

