Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

