Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

CRM traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 156.36, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

