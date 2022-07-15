Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($150.00) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.93% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($137.00) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EPA:SAF opened at €100.72 ($100.72) on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($67.17) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($92.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €103.08.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

