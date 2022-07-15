Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,219.96

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,219.96 ($14.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,042 ($12.39). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,058 ($12.58), with a volume of 337,371 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.54) to GBX 1,280 ($15.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,072.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 469.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,770 ($5,673.17).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.