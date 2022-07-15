Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.20) to GBX 232 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.72) to GBX 123 ($1.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($2.79).

LON:SBRE traded down GBX 5.12 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 108.48 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,733. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.40 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.69. The firm has a market cap of £271.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,072.53). In related news, insider Alison Morris bought 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,072.53). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.57), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($88,170.03).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

