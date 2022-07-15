Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.20) to GBX 232 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.72) to GBX 123 ($1.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($2.79).
Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 4.5 %
LON:SBRE traded down GBX 5.12 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 108.48 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,733. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.40 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.69. The firm has a market cap of £271.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Articles
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.