Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $67.49

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.49, but opened at $70.35. Ryanair shares last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 1,897 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.20 ($19.20) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.00) to €20.50 ($20.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
