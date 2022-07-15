Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $67.49

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.49, but opened at $70.35. Ryanair shares last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 1,897 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.20 ($19.20) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.00) to €20.50 ($20.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

About Ryanair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

