Rune Tops One Day Volume of $161.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $18.30 or 0.00088964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $247,341.45 and $161.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

