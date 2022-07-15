RumbleON, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for RumbleON in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.71. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in RumbleON by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in RumbleON by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in RumbleON by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 92,906 shares of company stock worth $1,486,450. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.