RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Capitalization Tops $44.33 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $44.33 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

