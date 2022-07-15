Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RGT opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

