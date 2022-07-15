Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $89.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 755.00 to 750.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

