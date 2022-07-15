Royal Bank of Canada Trims APi Group (NYSE:APG) Target Price to $18.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APG. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

APG opened at $14.99 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of APi Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 265,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 72,153 shares during the period.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

