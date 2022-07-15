Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rover Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ROVR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

