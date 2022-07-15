Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.99. 27,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 103,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Hedge Fund Trading
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.
